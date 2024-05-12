Lincoln National Corp Has $500,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

