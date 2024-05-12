Lincoln National Corp Has $502,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Roku by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

