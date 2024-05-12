Lincoln National Corp Purchases 164 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,289. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

