Lincoln National Corp Purchases 579 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

