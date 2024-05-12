Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $863.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

