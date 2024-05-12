Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 20,347 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,798,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

