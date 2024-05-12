Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $53.07 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

