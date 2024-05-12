Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

