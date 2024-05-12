Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,582,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,189,000 after buying an additional 147,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

