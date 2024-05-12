Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.21% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,298,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 437,274 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 182,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 71,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 44,004 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FYLD opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $282.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.