Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.35% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 254,012 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,257,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

