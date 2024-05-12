Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

