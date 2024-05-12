Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.