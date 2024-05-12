Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

