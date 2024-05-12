Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 84,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

