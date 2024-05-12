Lincoln National Corp Sells 328 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

