Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,595 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

