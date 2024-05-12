Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,570 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,487,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $143.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

