Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FCPI stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.