Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.
About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)
NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.