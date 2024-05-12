Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Trading Down 0.7%

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.70 ($0.36).

Livermore Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £47.13 million, a PE ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

