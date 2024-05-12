Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 67,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,153,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBPH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.