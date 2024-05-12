Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

