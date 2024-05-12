Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.36

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 425418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.25.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUG

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.5100888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.