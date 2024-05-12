Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $21,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

