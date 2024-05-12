Lyle Braaten Sells 1,208 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52.

ERO opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.29.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

