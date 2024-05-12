Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 224,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 343,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

