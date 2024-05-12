MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 141.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.57% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 96,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MacroGenics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $649,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

