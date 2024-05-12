Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:M opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $62,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.