Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

Malvern International Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.21.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

