Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 25.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

