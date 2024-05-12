Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2,272.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,652.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,450.55. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,655.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

