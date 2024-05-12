Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

