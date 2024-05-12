Martin Tuchman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,123.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman purchased 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

