Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.23

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.23 and last traded at $195.58, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.06.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

