Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.23

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.23 and last traded at $195.58, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.06.
Marubeni Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95.
About Marubeni
Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marubeni
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.