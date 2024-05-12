Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 8,787 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Doximity by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 11.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.37 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

