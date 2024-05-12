Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 6,111 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

