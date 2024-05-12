Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Employers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

