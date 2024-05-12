Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $198.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

