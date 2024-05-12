Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $205,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

