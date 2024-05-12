Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $264,000 in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Price Performance

NVRI stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.