Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.