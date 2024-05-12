Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,948 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 458,082 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 313.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 240,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

