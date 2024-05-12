Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Vicor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 79,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,703 shares of company stock valued at $242,427 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $32.97 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

