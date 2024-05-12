Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 190 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hibbett by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.87 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

