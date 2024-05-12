Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 276 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $80.11.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

