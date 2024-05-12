Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 462 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,585 shares of company stock worth $4,194,296. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.