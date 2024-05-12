Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $241,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.77 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $813.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

