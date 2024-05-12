Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Enovis by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

