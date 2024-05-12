Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

